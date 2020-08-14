(RTTNews) - Facebook has launched "Voting Information Center" on Facebook and Instagram platforms, with a view to boosting the number of Americans vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election in November.

The social media giant's latest initiative is expected to help 4 million voters register this year, and help them navigate a 'confusing election process'.

The new Voting Information Center will act as a one-stop-shop for information on how to register and vote. It will also include a tool for people to sign up as poll workers across the country. For the center, Facebook sources information from state election officials and other nonpartisan civic organizations.

The move follows the company's announcement in June about conducting the largest voting information campaign in American history.

People can access the Voting Information Center directly from the menu on Facebook and Instagram, and can use it to check if they're registered to vote. If they are not, they can register through a link that takes the users directly to their state website or the company's nonpartisan partner.

Due to the pandemic, many states are making changes to the voting process. Facebook will send notifications at the top of Facebook and Instagram targeted by age and location, which will give relevant information to users in their respective states.

The new center comes after Facebook's COVID-19 Information Center, which has been providing accurate and authoritative information from health authorities about the pandemic since March.

As part of its preparations for the 2020 U.S. elections, Facebook in June added a feature to allow U.S. users to turn off seeing political ads in their Facebook and Instagram feeds. The company has been accused of spreading misinformation about previous elections, including the 2016 U.S presidential election.

Facebook also included a feature in the Ad Library that will enable users to track ad spending for US House and Senate races, in addition to spending for the candidates in the Presidential race.

