Voters allow Uber, Lyft drivers to form unions in Massachusetts, WCVB says

Massachusetts residents on Tuesday voted to give drivers for transportation networks, including Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT), the option to form unions to conduct collective bargaining regarding wages, benefits, and terms and conditions of work, WCVB’s Veronica Haynes reports. Drivers pushed ahead with the ballot question despite a landmark settlement earlier this year guaranteeing that Uber and Lyft drivers will earn a minimum pay standard of $32.50 per hour in Massachusetts, the author notes.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UBER:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.