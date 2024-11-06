News & Insights

Voters allow Uber, Lyft drivers to form unions in Massachusetts, WCVB says

November 06, 2024

Massachusetts residents on Tuesday voted to give drivers for transportation networks, including Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT), the option to form unions to conduct collective bargaining regarding wages, benefits, and terms and conditions of work, WCVB’s Veronica Haynes reports. Drivers pushed ahead with the ballot question despite a landmark settlement earlier this year guaranteeing that Uber and Lyft drivers will earn a minimum pay standard of $32.50 per hour in Massachusetts, the author notes.

