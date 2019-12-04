US Markets

Vote on bankruptcy restructuring plan for Brazil's Odebrecht postponed to Dec 10

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Creditors for Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA decided on Wednesday to postpone the vote on the company's bankruptcy restructuring plan until Dec 10.

Creditors on Wednesday only reached a quorum to vote on the restructuring plans for 5 of 21 subsidiaries that have joined the bankruptcy protection proceeding. Odebrecht has been embroiled in sweeping corruption scandals throughout Latin America.

