VOT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: VOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $149.74, changing hands as high as $149.77 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOT's low point in its 52 week range is $106.0746 per share, with $171.0703 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.