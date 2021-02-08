Vossloh Unit Gets Extensive Framework Contract From ProRail For Supply Of Switches

(RTTNews) - Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK) announced the company has been awarded a framework agreement by ProRail BV, the state-owned operator of the roughly 7,000 km rail network, for the supply of switches in the Netherlands. Major deliveries of switches under the framework agreement are anticipated from 2022. The agreement extends until 2028.

"We have been working closely with ProRail for many years and I am honored that this important customer has not only renewed its confidence in us by awarding this framework contract, but has also significantly expanded our business relationship," said Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG.

