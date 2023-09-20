Vossloh To Supply Rail Fastening Systems In China - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) said it has again been commissioned to supply rail fastening systems for selected sections of two high-speed lines under construction in central China. The order value is equivalent to around 20 million euros, the company said. Deliveries are planned for the second half of 2024.

Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. Ltd., a unit of Vossloh AG based in Kunshan, will again be responsible for the execution.

Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. The Group's activities are divided into three units: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions.

