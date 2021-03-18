Vossloh Swings To Profit In FY20; Proposes Dividend; Sees Weak Margin, Higher Sales In FY21

(RTTNews) - Rail technology company Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK) on Thursday announced fiscal 2020 net income of 20.8 million euros or 0.98 euro per share, compared to net loss of 136.8 million euros or 8.32 euros per share last year.

The company's EBITDA came in at 123.1 million euros while last year's adjusted EBITDA stood at 105.5 million euros.

Fiscal 2020 EBITDA margin was 14.2 percent while last year's adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 11.5 percent.

The company recorded annual revenues of 870 million euros this year, higher than 862 million euros in the previous year.

Annual orders received climbed to 915.5 million euros from 866.7 million euros in the prior year.

The company's order backlog also rose to 594.5 million euros from 549.2 million euros last year.

Further, the company's Executive Board and Supervisory Board is proposing a dividend of 1 euro per share to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 19.

Looking ahead for full year 2021, the company expects EBITDA margin between 13-14 percent. Sales are expected between 850 million euros and 925 million euros in 2021.

Vossloh expects sales to see a slight upward trend in the 2021 fiscal year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.