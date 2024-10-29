Vossloh To Supply EUR 75 Mln Worth Rail Fastening, Switch Systems For Morocco's High-speed Line

(RTTNews) - Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK), a manufacturer of rail infrastructure products, announced Tuesday that it has received a major order from the Morocco's national railway operator ONCF (Office National des Chemins de Fer) for a total of around 75 million euros.

The ordered rail fastening and switch systems are for the construction of a new high-speed line in Morocco, and the deliveries will take place from 2024 until 2028.

The contract includes the delivery of switches and switch components worth the equivalent of almost 50 million euros by 2027 and the delivery of rail fastening systems for around 25 million euros by 2028.

Deliveries of the rail fasteners will begin this year, followed by the switch systems and components in 2025, so that the line section can be completed in time for the start of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The components will be used to build the around 245-kilometer high-speed link between the cities of Casablanca and Marrakesh.

By 2040, Morocco's high-speed network is set to grow to a length of 1,300 kilometers.

Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh, said, "The construction of such demanding high-speed lines requires the highest standards in terms of quality and reliability. With our innovative, high-quality products and our deep and comprehensive understanding of the rail track, we can meet these requirements.. We have been involved in building a modern, sustainable and high-performance transport system in Morocco for several decades."

