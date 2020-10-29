Vossloh Reports 9-month Profit - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) reported net profit of 9.1 million euros for the first nine months of 2020 compared to a loss of 85.4 million euros, a year ago. Profit per share was 0.45 euros compared to a loss of 5.30 euros.

For the nine month period, sales were 617.7 million euros compared to 662.1 million euros, a year ago. Orders received were 717.8 million euros compared to 703.0 million euros.

The Vossloh Group has raised its guidance with regard to the EBIT and EBITDA margins. Vossloh now expects an EBIT margin of 7.5 to 8.5 percent (previously 7 to 8 percent) and an EBITDA margin of 13 to 14 percent (previously 12 to 13 percent) for 2020. The company now expects sales revenues in the order of 870 million euros in fiscal 2020, slightly below the expectation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.