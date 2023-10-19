Vossloh Raises Sales, EBIT Guidance For 2023 - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK) said, on the basis of preliminary figures, for the first nine months of 2023, EBIT was 76.9 million euros compared to 55.0 million euros, last year. Sales were 925.9 million euros compared to 756.2 million euros. The company has achieved continued strong orders received of 945.5 million euros compared to 962.0 million euros, last year.

The company expects to generate sales of between 1.175 billion euros and 1.225 billion euros in the current financial year. Previous expectations were in a range between 1.125 billion euros and 1.2 billion euros. Vossloh now expects an EBIT of between 94 million euros and 100 million euros. The most recently communicated forecast was within a corridor of 87 million euros to 94 million euros.

