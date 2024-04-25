News & Insights

Vossloh Q1 Net Income Rises, Sales Revenue Up 4.9%; Confirms 2024 Guidance

April 25, 2024 — 03:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) reported first quarter net income to shareholders of 6.9 million euros compared to 1.3 million euros, a year ago. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.39 euros compared to 0.07 euros. EBIT increased by around 27%, strongest operating EBIT in a first quarter for 14 years, the company noted.

First quarter sales revenue was 268.8 million euros compared to 256.3 million euros, previous year. The growth in sales revenue of 4.9% was highest sales volume in a first quarter, the company said.

