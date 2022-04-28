Vossloh Q1 EBIT Declines; Confirms FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) reported first-quarter EBIT of 8.1 million euros, compared to 12.1 million euros, prior year. EBIT margin was 3.6 percent compared to 5.8 percent. Net income declined to 3.6 million euros from 6.1 million euros. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.02 euros compared to 0.16 euros, prior year.

First quarter sales revenues increased 7.3 percent to 222.2 million euros. Orders received were at 378.2 million euros compared to 260.0 million euros, last year.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects EBIT increase. Sales revenues are projected to be in a range of 925 million euros to 1 billion euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.