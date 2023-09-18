News & Insights

Markets

Vossloh, Predge Join To Develop Forecast Model For Point Machines - Quick Facts

September 18, 2023 — 05:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) and Predge entered a strategic collaboration combining Vossloh's expertise in the development and manufacture of point machines with Predge's expertise in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. Predge is a data analysis company based in Sweden. The companies target to develop a predictive model that provides precise fault forecasts as well as valuable insights into impending failures.

"With the help of this trendsetting forecast model, our customers will be able to plan their maintenance measures more proactively. The number of failures will be noticeably reduced," said Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.