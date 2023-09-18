Vossloh, Predge Join To Develop Forecast Model For Point Machines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) and Predge entered a strategic collaboration combining Vossloh's expertise in the development and manufacture of point machines with Predge's expertise in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. Predge is a data analysis company based in Sweden. The companies target to develop a predictive model that provides precise fault forecasts as well as valuable insights into impending failures.

"With the help of this trendsetting forecast model, our customers will be able to plan their maintenance measures more proactively. The number of failures will be noticeably reduced," said Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.