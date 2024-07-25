News & Insights

Markets

Vossloh H1 Net Income Rises

July 25, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) reported that its first half net income attributable to shareholders increased to 34.4 million euros from 20.2 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 1.96 euros compared to 1.15 euros. EBIT was 49.5 million euros compared to 49.3 million euros.

Sales revenues declined to 560.9 million euros from 600.6 million euros, previous year. Orders received were 769.6 million euros compared to 688.8 million euros.

For the current fiscal 2024, the Executive Board continues to expect EBIT of between 100 million euros and 115 million euros. Based on the mean value of the sales forecast, this continues to result in an EBIT margin of 8.3 percent to 9.5 percent for 2024. The Executive Board continues to forecast sales revenues of between 1.16 billion euros and 1.26 billion euros for the current financial year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.