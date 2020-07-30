VOSSLOH H1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - German rail technology company VOSSLOH (VOSSF.PK) reported a first-half net loss of €9.6 million or €0.58 per share compared to a loss of €23.4 million or €1.58 per share last year.

Sales revenues for the period declined to €393.2 million from €437.1 million generated in the prior year period, substantially impaired by COVID-19, particularly during the second quarter.

Vossloh continues to expect fiscal 2020 sales to be between €900 million and €1 billion. Due to the potential sales shifts, the company said it assumes sales would be at the lower end of the expected range.

