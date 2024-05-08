Vossloh Gets Order To Supply Rail Fastening Systems In China

(RTTNews) - Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) said the company has once again been awarded a contract to supply rail fastening systems in connection with the construction of two high-speed lines in China. One of the two lines connects Xining with the metropolis of Chengdu. The second line runs between Lanzhou, and the city of Hezuo. The order is valued at the equivalent of around 40 million euros, the company said.

Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co., Vossloh AG's subsidiary based in Kunshan, China, will be responsible for the execution of the order. Deliveries are scheduled from 2025.

