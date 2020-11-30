Vossloh Gets Order For Data-based Condition Monitoring Of Turnouts In Sweden

(RTTNews) - Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK) said it has won an order for data-based condition monitoring of turnouts in Sweden by Trafikverket, the Swedish Central Office for Transport. The multi-year order covers condition monitoring for a total of 1,000 turnouts in the Swedish network.

Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG: "The permanent sensor-based monitoring of the rail track forms the basis for condition-based and in perspective predictive maintenance of rail infrastructure. This order will allow Vossloh to leverage its uniquely broad understanding of the physics of rail track to maximize customer value."

