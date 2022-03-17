Vossloh FY21 Profit, Orders Up, Proposes Dividend; Sees Higher FY22 Results - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK), a German supplier of rail infrastructure products and services, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 net income climbed to 35.9 million euros from last year's 20.8 million euros. The earnings per share increased to 1.31 euros from 0.98 euro a year ago.

Operating EBIT rose to 72.3 million euros from 57.5 million euros last year, while the operating EBIT margin improved by 1.1 percentage points to 7.7 percent.

Operating EBITDA increased to 124.2 million euros from 107.5 million euros in the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 13.2. percent, compared to previous year's 12.4 percent on an operational basis.

Group sales reached 942.8 million euros, an increase of 8.4 percent from previous year's 869.7 million euros.

Orders received came to 947.6 million euros, up 3.5 percent. The order backlog was 611.4 million euros at the end of 2021, a 2.8 percent increase over the previous year.

Further, the company proposed a dividend of 1.00 euro per share.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Vossloh expects continued increase in sales and EBIT. The company currently expects to achieve sales revenues of between 925 million euros and 1 billion euros. Vossloh expects an EBITDA margin of 13 percent to 14 percent and an EBIT margin between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent.

