Vossloh Board Recommends Suspending Dividend Payments For 2019 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) announced its Executive Board and the Supervisory Board determined to propose to the Annual General Meeting the suspension of the dividend payments for fiscal 2019. The company said the adjusted proposal for the appropriation of profit will contribute significantly to the strengthening of Vossloh AG's balance sheet. The company's previous intention was to recommend a dividend of 1.00 euros per share.

The Annual General Meeting remains scheduled for May 27, 2020. It will be held virtually, without the physical presence of shareholders.

