Vossloh AG Q1 Profit, Orders Down; Confirms FY25 Outlook

April 24, 2025 — 02:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK) on Thursday posted lower profit in the first quarter of 2025, impacted by weak sales revenues. Order intakes also were lower than last year. The company further confirmed outlook for fiscal 2025.

The rail technology company reported net income of 6.9 million euros or 0.24 euro per share in the first quarter, down from 10.6 million euros or 0.39 euro per share in the same period last year.

During the three-month period, the company's EBIT fell to 7.4 million euros from 17.9 million euros in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly EBITDA declined to 21.7 million euros from 31.0 million euros a year ago. The EBITDA margin was 8.6 percent, down from last year's 11.5 percent.

The company's sales revenues declined to 251.1 million euros from 268.8 million euros recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Orders received during the quarter fell to 339.2 million euros from 350.1 million euros in the previous-year period.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect sales revenues between 1.25 billion euros and 1.33 billion euros, as a significant increase in sales is expected in China, the USA and Germany in particular.

The company still expects to generate EBIT of between 110 million euros and 120 million euros, and EBIT margin between 8.5 percent and 9.5 percent.

