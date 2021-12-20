Markets
GFF

Voss Opposes Griffon's Acquisition Of Hunter Fan

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Voss Capital, LLC, a significant shareholder of Griffon Corp. (GFF), said that it has opposed Griffon's planned acquisition of Hunter Fan Company for $845 million in a transaction announced earlier today.

Voss believes the acquisition is wrong for shareholders for many reasons, and unattractive valuation will destroy shareholder value.

Voss said that, in its opinion, Griffon's decision to buy Hunter Fan Company from MidOcean Partners demonstrates the Board's continued disregard for shareholders and causes it further question whether Griffon's directors are protecting Griffon's shareholders' best interests.

Voss noted that it has nominated several candidates for election as directors at Griffon's upcoming Annual Meeting in mid-February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GFF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular