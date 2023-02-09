Voss Capital Increases Position in PFSweb (PFSW)

Fintel reports that Voss Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.46MM shares of PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 21, 2022 they reported 1.31MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.05% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.49% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for PFSweb is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 65.49% from its latest reported closing price of $6.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in PFSweb. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFSW is 0.21%, a decrease of 18.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 16,401K shares. The put/call ratio of PFSW is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Madison Avenue Partners holds 2,633K shares representing 11.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,054K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,045K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSW by 28.99% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,150K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSW by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 883K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSW by 302,033.35% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 772K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares, representing an increase of 36.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSW by 48.52% over the last quarter.

PFSWEB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PFSweb is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units - LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services - they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.