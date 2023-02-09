Voss Capital Increases Position in BlueLinx Holdings (BXC)

Fintel reports that Voss Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.60MM shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 21, 2022 they reported 0.52MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.45% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.32% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for BlueLinx Holdings is $101.39. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.32% from its latest reported closing price of $90.27.

The projected annual revenue for BlueLinx Holdings is $3,672MM, a decrease of 19.74%. The projected annual EPS is $13.83, a decrease of 61.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlueLinx Holdings. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXC is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 8,579K shares. The put/call ratio of BXC is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 556K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXC by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 554K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXC by 37.02% over the last quarter.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 442K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXC by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 394K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 246K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing a decrease of 15.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXC by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Bluelinx Hldgs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlueLinx is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has approximately 2,000 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers.

