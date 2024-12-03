Vortex Energy Advances Salt Project with UAV Survey

Vortex Energy Corp. (TSE:VRTX) has released an update.
Vortex Energy Corp. has completed a high-resolution UAV magnetic survey at its Robinsons River Salt Project in Newfoundland, revealing important structural features that may aid in the development of cavern storage. This successful survey underscores the potential of magnetic studies to enhance geophysical exploration and improve the understanding of salt deposits for storage purposes.
