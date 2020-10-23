Vortex Blockchain’s Registration Revoked for Failure to File Reports With SEC
The Securities and Exchange Commission said it accepted a settlement offer by Vortex Blockchain Technologies to have its registration revoked for failing to file any periodic reports with the commission since Dec. 31, 2019.
Vortex, which is incorporated in Nevada and headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, is “a crypto asset holdings company with diverse interests and applications spanning the entire breadth of the crypto universe, in both software and hardware spheres,” according to a description on the company’s website.
