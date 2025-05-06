Vornado's Q1 FFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, Same-Store NOI Rises

Vornado Realty Trust’s VNO first-quarter 2025 funds from operations (FFO) plus assumed conversions, on an adjusted basis, were 63 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. Moreover, the figure jumped 14.5% year over year.

The results displayed growth in total same-store net operating income (NOI) year over year. Also, Vornado witnessed decent leasing activity during the quarter.

Total revenues were $461.6 million in the reported quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $447.9 million. On a year-over-year basis, revenues gained nearly 5.8%.

VNO’s Q1 in Detail

In the reported quarter, total same-store NOI (at share) came in at $293.3 million compared with $269.1 million in the prior-year quarter. The metric for the New York, THE MART and 555 California Street portfolios increased 8.7%, 9.9% and 7.9%, respectively, from the prior-year period.

During the quarter, in the New York office portfolio, 709,000 square feet of office space (685,000 square feet at share) was leased for an initial rent of $95.53 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 14.7 years. The tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $11.49 per square foot per annum or 12% of the initial rent.

In the New York retail portfolio, 25,000 square feet were leased (18,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $222.20 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 14.3 years. The tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $26.41 per square foot per annum or 11.9% of the initial rent.

At THE MART, 83,000 square feet of space (all at share) was leased for an initial rent of $51.33 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 8 years. The tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $11.35 per square foot per annum or 22.1% of the initial rent.

At 555 California Street, 222,000 square feet of office space (155,000 square feet at share) was leased for an initial rent of $120.65 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 13.1 years. The tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $17.54 per square foot per annum or 14.5% of the initial rent.

Vornado ended the quarter with occupancy in the total New York portfolio at 83.5%, down 470 basis points (bps) year over year. Occupancy in THE MART was 78.2%, up 60 bps year over year. Occupancy in 555 California Street was 92.3%, down 220 bps year over year.

VNO’s Portfolio Activity

In the first quarter of 2025, Vornado disposed of two condominium units and ancillary amenities at 220 Central Park South for net proceeds of $24.7 million.

VNO’s Balance Sheet

Vornado exited the first quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $568.9 million, down from $733.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

VNO’s Zacks Rank

Vornado currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Vornado Realty Trust Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vornado Realty Trust price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vornado Realty Trust Quote

Performance of Other Office REITs

BXP Inc.’s BXP first-quarter 2025 FFO per share of $1.64 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65. BXP’s quarterly results reflected better-than-anticipated revenues on healthy leasing activity. However, lower occupancy during the quarter marred its year-over-year FFO per share growth. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

SL Green Realty Corp. SLG reported a first-quarter 2025 FFO per share of $1.40, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27. Results reflected improved average rental rates on the signed Manhattan office leases in the period and higher same-store cash NOI. However, elevated interest expenses undermined the results to some extent.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BXP, Inc. (BXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.