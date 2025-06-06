Vornado's Joint Venture Boosts Strength With $675M Refinancing

Vornado Realty Trust, Inc. VNO announced that its joint venture (JV), in which it holds a 50.1% stake, has completed a refinancing of $675 million for Independence Plaza, a residential complex comprising 1,328 units located in the Tribeca submarket of Manhattan.

The five-year interest-only loan is set to mature in June 2030 and carries a fixed interest rate of 5.84%. This loan serves as a replacement for the previous $675 million loan, which had an interest rate of 4.25% and was due to mature in July 2025.

VNO: In a Snapshot

This refinancing offers Vornado enhanced financial flexibility. The extended maturities of the assumed debt will help the company improve its maturity profile and enjoy greater liquidity for day-to-day operations.

VNO makes efforts to boost its cash flow and alleviate bottom-line pressure. Further, it focuses on achieving greater financial flexibility and strengthening its balance sheet position. As of March 31, 2025, the company had $2.3 billion of liquidity, consisting of $807 million of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, and $1.5 billion available under its $2.2 billion revolving credit facilities.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 1.6% compared with the industry's fall of 1.6%.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

