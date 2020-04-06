Vornado's CEO Says No Stock Buybacks. Why He's Bullish.

In his annual shareholder letter, Vornado CEO Steve Roth says New York and “other mega gateway cities are not going away, in fact they are going from strength to strength.”

Steve Roth, the longtime chairman and CEO of Vornado Realty Trust, says in his annual shareholder letter that Vornado will not be buying back stock after the sharp fall in the company’s share price this year. He also expressed optimism about the Manhattan office market.

Roth’s frank shareholder letters are widely followed in the retail estate industry and in New York in particular. Roth, 78, is one of the leading figures in the New York commercial real estate scene and is among the oldest CEOs of S&P 500 companies, behind Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A) who is 89.

Shares of Vornado (VNO), which were up 6%, to $33.70, amid a market rally on Monday, have declined about 50% this year.

“Even at the current stock price, our first priority is to protect the balance sheet,” Roth wrote. “We will revisit this matter (buybacks) as normalcy returns.”

Vornado, a real-estate investment trust, is one of the largest Manhattan commercial landlords with a major presence in the area around Penn Station. Roth has run the company since 1980. It has a solid balance sheet thanks in part to strong sales of high-end residential condos at 220 Central Park South in Manhattan that will net about $2 billion in cash for Vornado.

Roth disagrees that the work-at-home phenomenon in response to the Covid-19 crisis will dampen demand for Manhattan office space.

“Anecdotally, the opposite seems to be true,” Roth wrote. “Most who work at home are finding it very inefficient and after a week clamor to get back to the normal routine and social interaction of the conventional workplace.” He added that social distancing could help landlords by offsetting the “densification” effect of big commercial tenants packing office workers closer together.

The company had adjusted funds from operations of $3.49 a share in 2019. Vornado has been hurt by fears of its exposure to the hard-hit retail sector in Manhattan and concerns about whether Covid-19 will spur a flight of companies from New York and stop the inflow of big tech companies like Alphabet (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB).

In a client note on Monday, Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb wrote: “VNO has a strong balance sheet, courtesy of 220 CPS and retail JV, but suffers declining earnings and potential for a dividend cut. Ultimately, VNO will weather corona but with more self-reflection.” Goldfarb cut his price target on the stock to $35 from $67. Goldfarb has a neutral rating. Vornado shares now yield 8%.

“We are decreasing our 2020E by $0.16 to $3.08 (management rescinded prior guidance of $3.21, ex-items) and lowering our 2021E by $0.23 to $3.03. Our revised outlook assumes lower rent growth and fallout from Covid-19 on tenants,” Goldfarb wrote.

In his letter, Roth expressed frustration with the company’s share price and the stock market’s unwillingness to give the company credit for its development plans around Penn Station at a time that REIT investors want steady and predictable growth.

The company pegged its net asset value at $95 a share at the end of 2019. Roth wrote that the company may stop publishing an estimated NAV because analysts and investors can make their own calculations and the “stock market pays little attention, making our NAV essentially irrelevant.”

The implied capitalization rate on Vornado shares is close to 9%, Goldfarb estimated in his note. That is about double the historical cap rate on Manhattan office properties and reflects investor concerns about the outlook for the city as the economy reels and unemployment spikes.

Roth says he is optimistic about the New York market, writing that Gotham and “other mega gateway cities are not going away, in fact they are going from strength to strength.”

For those to believe in Roth and his vision, Vornado offers a depressed way to play resilience in the Manhattan market.

