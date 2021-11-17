Vornado (VNO) Refinances 1290 Avenue With $950 Million Loan

Vornado VNO has completed a $950 million refinancing of 1290 Avenue of the Americas. VNO owns a 70% controlling stake in the partnership to own the 2.1-million-square-foot Class A Manhattan office building.

The interest-only loan carries an interest rate of LIBOR plus 1.6% for the first five years, after which it will increase 0.25% in both sixth and seventh years.

The loan replaces a previous borrowing of $950 million with a fixed interest rate of 3.34%, which was slated to mature in November 2022. The refinanced loan is scheduled to mature in November 2028 post full extension.

With the refinancing, Vornado extended the maturities of the assumed debt. This strategy will help it improve its maturity profile and enjoy greater liquidity for day-to-day operations.

The move will also boost Vornado’s cash flow and alleviate bottom-line pressure. Further, it offers greater financial flexibility and will strengthen VNO’s balance sheet position. As of Sep 30, 2021, VNO had $4.5 billion of liquidity, which consisted of $2.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents, up from $1.62 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.

In May, Vornado had completed a $1.2-billion refinancing of 555 California Street.

Vornado’s focus on having assets in such a few select high-rent, high barrier-to-entry geographic markets and its diversified tenant base, including several industry bellwethers, are expected to fuel its growth over the long term.

Shares of the currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) VNO have gained 10.1% over the past three months compared with the industry's rise of 2.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs

