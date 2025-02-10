Vornado (VNO) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Vornado (VNO) reported $457.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $447.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +19.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vornado performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Occupancy (At Vornado's share) - New York : 87.6% versus 86.8% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 87.6% versus 86.8% estimated by four analysts on average. Occupancy - New York Retail - Vornado's Ownership Interest : 73.7% compared to the 78.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 73.7% compared to the 78.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Property Square Feet - New York - Vornado's Ownership Interest : 20,916 Ksq ft versus 20,916 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average.

: 20,916 Ksq ft versus 20,916 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average. Occupancy - New York Office - Vornado's Ownership Interest : 88.8% compared to the 87.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 88.8% compared to the 87.8% average estimate based on two analysts. Total revenues- Other : $74.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.

: $74.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%. Total revenues- New York : $383.70 million compared to the $360.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.

: $383.70 million compared to the $360.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year. Revenue- Fee and other income : $59.33 million compared to the $53 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year.

: $59.33 million compared to the $53 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year. Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Management and Leasing Fees : $2.52 million compared to the $3.30 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18% year over year.

: $2.52 million compared to the $3.30 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18% year over year. Revenue- Total rental revenues : $398.46 million compared to the $394.79 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.

: $398.46 million compared to the $394.79 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year. Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- BMS Cleaning Fees : $37.21 million compared to the $37.33 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.

: $37.21 million compared to the $37.33 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year. Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Other income : $19.60 million compared to the $11.95 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +73.6% year over year.

: $19.60 million compared to the $11.95 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +73.6% year over year. Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Property rentals: $345.01 million compared to the $342.85 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.

Shares of Vornado have returned +13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

