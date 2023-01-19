Vornado (VNO) Announces a 29.2% Cut in Quarterly Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust VNO declared a 29.2% cut in its quarterly dividend. The company will now pay 37.5 cents per share in dividends from 53 cents paid out earlier. The reduced dividend will be paid out on Feb 10 to common shareholders of record as of Jan 30, 2023.



VNO noted that the dividend cut is “in recognition of the current state of the economy and capital markets.” The company’s reduced projection for 2023 taxable income mainly due to higher interest expenses resulted in the dividend cut.



Although Vornado has a portfolio of top-quality office spaces located in a few select, high-rent, high-barrier-to-entry markets of New York, Chicago and San Francisco, a choppy office market environment is likely to affect its leasing volume in the near term.



Intense competition from developers, owners and operators of office properties and other commercial real estates, including sublease space available from its tenants, is likely to curb Vornado’s ability to attract and retain tenants at relatively higher rents. Rising interest rates amid an inflationary environment are expected to add to the company’s woes.



Earlier, the pandemic-led business disruptions had resulted in lower rental income and occupancy erosion at its properties, leading to lower cash flow available for distribution.



In July 2020, the company made a 19.7% sequential reduction in its quarterly dividend to 53 cents per share amid uncertainties caused by the pandemic and continued this payout. The company paid out a quarterly cash dividend of 66 cents per share prior to that dividend cut.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 5.6% in the past three months, underperforming the industry’s rally of 14%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are VICI Properties Inc. VICI and STAG Industrial, Inc. STAG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI Properties’ 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share has moved 3.2% north to $1.92 over the past two months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STAG Industrial’s 2022 FFO per share has been raised marginally over the past month to $2.21.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.