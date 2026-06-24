Vornado Stock Soars 44.9% in Three Months: Will This Momentum Last?

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust VNO have rallied 44.9% over the past three months, outperforming the industry ’s growth of 11.9%.

Vornado’s premium assets in a few select high-rent, high-barrier-to-entry markets are likely to prosper amid healthy demand. Portfolio actions and financial liquidity bode well.

In mid-June, VNO announced the completion of the acquisition of a 49% interest in Park Avenue Plaza, a landmark Manhattan office property. The property was acquired at a gross valuation of $1.1 billion.

Analysts seem positive about this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 funds from operations (FFO) per share has been revised upward by 1 cent over the past month to $2.34.



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Factors Behind VNO Stock’s Price Surge

Demand for amenity-rich, transit-oriented office space should support rental revenue growth for Vornado. In the first quarter of 2026, Vornado leased 426,000 square feet of office space, including 311,000 square feet in New York. Management cited more than 1 million square feet of New York office leases in negotiation, evenly split between new and expansion leases and renewals. This supports Vornado’s ability to capture demand for top-quality space.

Vornado, focused on improving its core business, continues to pursue opportunistic investments and select asset dispositions. The above Park Avenue Plaza acquisition complements Vornado’s Plaza District holdings and expands its exposure to premier Manhattan office assets. Management expects Park Avenue Plaza to be approximately 10 cents accretive on a full-year basis in the first year.

Vornado enjoys solid balance sheet strength. As of March 31, 2026, the company had $2.6 billion of liquidity, including $1.21 billion of cash and restricted cash, and $1.39 billion available under revolving credit facilities. Management said it has addressed almost all 2026 and 2027 maturities.

Key Risks for VNO Stock

The geographic concentration of assets and competition from developers and operators are key concerns for Vornado. A high debt burden adds to its woes.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Lamar Advertising LAMR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share has been revised up marginally over the past three months to $2.93.

The consensus estimate for LAMR’s 2026 FFO per share has been raised northward 2.2% to $8.81 over the past two months.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.