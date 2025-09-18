Vornado Stock Rallies 11% in a Month: Will This Trend Last?

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust VNO have risen 11% in a month, outperforming the industry ’s growth of 1.3%.

Vornado’s premium assets in a few select high-rent, high-barrier-to-entry markets are likely to prosper amid healthy demand. Portfolio-repositioning efforts and a healthy balance sheet bode well.

In early September, VNO completed the acquisition of the 623 Fifth Avenue office condominium, which encompasses 382,500 rentable square feet of space, for $218 million.

Analysts seem positive about this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 funds from operations (FFO) per share has been revised one cent upward over the past week to $2.27.



Factors Behind VNO Stock’s Price Surge

Vornado boasts a concentration of high-quality assets and a strategic focus on expanding its market share in the New York City office market. Its focus on having assets in a few select high-rent, high-barrier-to-entry markets, along with a diversified tenant base that includes several industry bellwethers, is expected to drive steady cash flows and fuel its growth over the long term.

The growth of office-using jobs and the expansion of technology, finance, media and other firms are set to bolster rental revenues in the forthcoming quarters. Moreover, office occupiers remain keen to grow their office footprints in New York. During the second quarter of 2025, Vornado leased 1.7 million square feet overall, of which 1.5 million square feet was New York office at $101.44 starting rents, with mark-to-market rates of 8.7% cash and 11.8% GAAP.

Vornado is making opportunistic developments and divestitures in addition to business spin-offs. Strategic sell-outs provide the company with the dry powder to reinvest in opportunistic developments and redevelopments. In mid-August 2025, Vornado announced that its 55%-owned JV sold 512 West 22nd Street, a 173,000-square-foot Class A office building, for $205 million. Hence, timely portfolio-repositioning initiatives are likely to drive growth over the long term.

Vornado enjoys solid balance sheet strength. As of June 30, 2025, the company had $2.92 billion of liquidity, consisting of $1.36 billion of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, and $1.56 billion available under its $2.2 billion revolving credit facilities. A flexible financial position will enable it to take advantage of future investment opportunities and fund its development projects.

Key Risks for VNO Stock

The geographic concentration of assets and competition from developers and operators are key concerns for Vornado. A high debt burden adds to its woes.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are SL Green Realty SLG and Terreno Realty TRNO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLG’s 2025 FFO per share has been raised by 10.1% over the past two months to $6.21.

The consensus estimate for TRNO’s current-year FFO per share has moved marginally northward in the past two months to $2.61.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

