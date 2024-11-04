Vornado reports Q3 AFFO 52c, consensus 51c

Reports Q3 revenue $443.26M, consensus $440.72M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VNO:
- VNO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Vornado price target raised to $34 from $27 at Barclays
- Vornado price target raised to $38 from $33 at Scotiabank
- Vornado price target raised to $44 from $30 at Piper Sandler
- Vornado, Medline enter agreement to expand Medline’s presence at THE MART
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.