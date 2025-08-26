Vornado Realty Trust's Series O Preferred Shares Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRO shares, versus VNO:
Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
In Tuesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRO) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are off about 1.1%.
Also see: High Yield Baby Bonds
Funds Holding PSTR
PQ Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.