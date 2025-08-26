Markets
Vornado Realty Trust's Series O Preferred Shares Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

August 26, 2025 — 02:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRO) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $14.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.90% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VNO.PRO was trading at a 40.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.98% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRO shares, versus VNO:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

VNO.PRO+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRO) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are off about 1.1%.

