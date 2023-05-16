Vornado Realty Trust's Series O Preferred Shares Crosses Above 11.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRO) were yielding above the 11.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $9.57 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.44% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VNO.PRO was trading at a 60.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.36% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRO shares, versus VNO:
Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
In Tuesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRO) is currently down about 3.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are off about 3.1%.
