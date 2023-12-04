Vornado Realty Trust's Series O Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRO) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $13.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.89% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VNO.PRO was trading at a 44.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 40.16% in the "REITs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRO) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are up about 1.3%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.