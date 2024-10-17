Vornado Realty Trust's Series O Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRO shares, versus VNO:
Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
In Thursday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRO) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are up about 1.9%.
Also see: AEL YTD Return
MCI Next Dividend Date
NFYS market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.