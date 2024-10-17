Vornado Realty Trust's Series O Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $17.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.64% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, VNO.PRO was trading at a 31.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 27.23% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRO shares, versus VNO:

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Thursday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRO) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are up about 1.9%.

