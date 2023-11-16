Vornado Realty Trust's Series N Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRN) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $15.34 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.25% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VNO.PRN was trading at a 38.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.50% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRN shares, versus VNO:

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Thursday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRN) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are off about 3.4%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.