Vornado Realty Trust's Series N Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $16.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.32% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, VNO.PRN was trading at a 31.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.16% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRN) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are down about 2.7%.

