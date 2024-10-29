Vornado Realty Trust's Series N Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRN) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.36 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.53% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, VNO.PRN was trading at a 24.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 26.51% in the "REITs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRN) is currently off about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are trading flat.

