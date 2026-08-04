Vornado Realty Trust's Series M Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRM shares, versus VNO:
Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
In Tuesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRM) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are up about 3.3%.
Further VNO.PRM Research:
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