Vornado Realty Trust's Series M Preferred Shares Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRM) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $26.22 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.57% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VNO.PRM was trading at a 5.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 41.70% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRM) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are up about 1.6%.

