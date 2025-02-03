Vornado Realty Trust's Series M Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRM) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $17.33 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.83% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, VNO.PRM was trading at a 29.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.37% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRM shares, versus VNO:

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRM) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are off about 2%.

