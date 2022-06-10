Markets
Vornado Realty Trust's Series M Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRM) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $19.87 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.06% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VNO.PRM was trading at a 17.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.23% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRM shares, versus VNO:

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Friday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRM) is currently off about 2.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are down about 0.2%.

