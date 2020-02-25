Vornado Realty Trust's Series M Preferred Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRM) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $26.12 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VNO.PRM was trading at a 6.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 46.27% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRM) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are off about 4.8%.

