Vornado Realty Trust's Series M Preferred Shares Cross 10.5% Yield Mark

March 22, 2023 — 02:25 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRM) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $12.45 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.10% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VNO.PRM was trading at a 49.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.90% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRM shares, versus VNO:

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRM) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are down about 3.8%.

