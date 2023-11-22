Vornado Realty Trust's Series L Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 9%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.35), with shares changing hands as low as $14.93 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.36% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VNO.PRL was trading at a 39.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.92% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) is currently off about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are up about 0.8%.
