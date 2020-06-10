Markets
VNO.PRL

Vornado Realty Trust's Series L Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.35), with shares changing hands as low as $24.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VNO.PRL was trading at a 0.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 33.41% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRL shares, versus VNO:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

VNO.PRL+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are off about 3.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VNO.PRL VNO

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular