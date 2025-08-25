Vornado Realty Trust's Series L Preferred Shares Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRL shares, versus VNO:
Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
In Monday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are off about 0.7%.
